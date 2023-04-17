Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.61. 696,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,203. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $136.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

