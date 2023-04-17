Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.61. 696,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,203. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $136.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30.
Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands
In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
