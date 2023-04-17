Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Increased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $68.36. 932,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $124.05.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,313,180 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

