Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 492,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Insider Activity

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

