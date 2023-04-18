1,088 Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 255.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHE opened at $182.22 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.99 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.69.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.