11,448 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.03. The company had a trading volume of 252,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,046. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The firm has a market cap of $312.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

