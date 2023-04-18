12,127 Shares in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,709,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Price Performance

FLQH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 70,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

