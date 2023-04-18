12,175 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

Leslie’s Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

