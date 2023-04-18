134,497 Shares in THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 3.58% of THOR Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Signify Wealth bought a new position in THOR Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,542,000.

THOR Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,935. THOR Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

THOR Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

