180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 17.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031,059. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

