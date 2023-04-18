180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 602,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,177. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

