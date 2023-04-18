180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 943,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LOW traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.02. 518,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,546. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

