180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,740,232 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,697. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.



