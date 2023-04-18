180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.40. 250,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,737. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.61 and a 200-day moving average of $456.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

