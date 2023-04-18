180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 905 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.74. 420,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,094. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

