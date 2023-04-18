180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3 %

NOC traded up $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.01. 179,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.89 and its 200 day moving average is $491.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

