180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,889 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 2,458,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,145,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

