181,874 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,452,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

