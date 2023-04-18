1inch Network Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $458.51 million and $22.67 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,000,150 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

