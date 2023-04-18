2,044 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.70.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

