22,045 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. 32,395,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,757,789. The stock has a market cap of $240.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

