2,436 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
BABA stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.