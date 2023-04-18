2,436 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alibaba Group

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

