24,679 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 554.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,344 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.98. 241,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,436. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.79.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

