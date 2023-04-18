4,006 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 245,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,348. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.