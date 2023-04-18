40,698 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Hyatt Hotels accounts for 3.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.01. 352,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

