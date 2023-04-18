40,698 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Hyatt Hotels comprises 3.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after buying an additional 160,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 3.0 %

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,096. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.