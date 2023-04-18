4,120 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 233,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,392. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.