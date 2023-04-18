4,285 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Acquired by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Nicolet Bankshares accounts for about 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIC traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 13,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,678. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $879.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

