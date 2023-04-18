580 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

ELV stock opened at $484.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.