888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Trading Down 3.1%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 13,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 79,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIHDF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 888 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

888 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

About 888

888 Holdings Plc engages in the provision of online gaming entertainment and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The Business to Customer segment offers casino and games, poker, and bingo. The Business to Business segment gives total gaming services under the Dragonfish trading brand.

