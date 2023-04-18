9,000 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 7.2 %

DLR stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.