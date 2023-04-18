956 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $292.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.48.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.