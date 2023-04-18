A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 50,567 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 389,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 163,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

