Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 678,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,268. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.