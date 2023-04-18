Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $210,512,000 after buying an additional 201,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

ABT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.75. 606,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,019. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.