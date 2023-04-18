ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $184.58

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $184.58 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018399 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,344.44 or 1.00005976 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002226 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $330.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

