Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.