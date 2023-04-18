Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
