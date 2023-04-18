Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.