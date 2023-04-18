AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
AC Immune Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.20. 80,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.59.
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
