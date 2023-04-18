AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.20. 80,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AC Immune Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AC Immune by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 44.6% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.