Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $171,914.76 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004667 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003725 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

