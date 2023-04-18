ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,172 shares during the period. Five Point comprises about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.36% of Five Point worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 2.2% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 233,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Five Point by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FPH opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.