ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.27% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 2.5 %

LILAK stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.