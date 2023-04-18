ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Lowers Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 3.4 %

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

