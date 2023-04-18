Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Trimmed by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 633,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,709. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

