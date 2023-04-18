AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.40

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 213520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,445,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,790,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,789. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 59,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.