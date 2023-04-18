Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of AAVVF stock remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,275. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

