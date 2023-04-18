Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.26. 236,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,730,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $851.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,757,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,045. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

