Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.44.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %
TSE:AEM traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,599. The company has a market cap of C$35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$82.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
