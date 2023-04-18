Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $715,656.96

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $715,656.96 and approximately $28,434.94 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00151781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00071693 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00042081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

