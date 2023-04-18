Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Up to $116.17

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.17, but opened at $119.83. Airbnb shares last traded at $120.95, with a volume of 1,225,313 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753,535 shares of company stock valued at $338,224,521. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

