AirBoss of America’s (ABSSF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

ABSSF opened at $5.74 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.