AirBoss of America’s (ABSSF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
ABSSF opened at $5.74 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.
