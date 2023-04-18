Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,214.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,555 shares of company stock valued at $675,972 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,742,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

